* 1st export of Alaskan crude to South Korea in more than a
decade
* Tanker due to arrive in South Korea Oct 10-GS Caltex
source
* Asian bids top those from West Coast customers-industry
group
* South Korean refiners seek to diversify away from Mideast
crude
By Jonathan Leff and Meeyoung Cho
NEW YORK/SEOUL, Sept 30 The first U.S. export of
Alaskan crude to South Korea in more than a decade set sail at
the weekend, according to a company source and shipping data,
marking another milestone as booming shale oil output forces
domestic drillers to seek new customers.
The Suezmax Polar Discovery loaded at the Valdez terminal in
Alaska late last week and was due to arrive next week in Yeosu,
South Korea, according to shipping data available on Thomson
Reuters Eikon. South Korea's second-biggest refiner GS Caltex
Corp will receive 800,000 barrels of Alaskan crude on
October 10 after purchasing the oil on the spot market, a
company source told Reuters.
It was the first exported cargo of Alaska North Slope (ANS)
crude, which is largely excluded from a 40-year U.S. ban on oil
exports, since 2004. U.S. government data showed it was the
first crude oil exported to South Korea since 2000, excluding a
recent cargo of lightly processed condensate exported from the
Gulf. Caltex also bought the condensate cargo.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips, one of the major
producers of Alaskan crude, said the company had sold a cargo of
ANS to Asia, but did not reveal terms of the deal or confirm if
it was the Polar Discovery. The sale would "enable the state of
Alaska and ConocoPhillips to potentially realize a higher value"
for the oil, spokesman Daren Beaudo said.
The shipment will likely intensify pressure on President
Barack Obama's administration to ease the longstanding export
ban, which some analysts say would help lower global fuel
prices. The export exemption for ANS was created in 1996.
"I am encouraged to see Alaska increasing its participation
in global oil markets," said Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski
of Alaska, a leading proponent of loosening export limits. "It's
my hope that Lower 48 oil will soon follow suit."
The source at GS Caltex, a joint venture between GS Holdings
and Chevron Corp, said the refiner bought
the crude at competitive prices but did not elaborate.
Bids for the crude from Asian customers were higher than
those from U.S. West Coast customers, Genscape, an industry
group that first reported the shipment, quoted an unnamed Conoco
official as saying.
NEW WAVE OF ANS CRUDE SALES
Analysts have been expecting a new wave of ANS crude sales
to Asia as rising U.S. output of light sweet crude threatens to
crowd out the Alaskan crude from being used at West Coast
refineries. In addition, Flint Hills Resources said in
February it would shut its 85,000 barrel per day North Pole
refinery which had consumed nearly one-sixth of ANS output.
[ID:nL2N0LC1Z4}
Last week a 900,000 barrel cargo of ANS ASW- crude for
domestic delivery sold at the lowest price since June 2012, at
$2.25 a barrel over U.S. crude futures for November delivery,
according to traders.
President Bill Clinton signed legislation in 1996 that ended
a 23-year-old ban against exporting ANS crude. Oil production in
Alaska had swelled from almost nothing to more than 2 million
bpd over the decade to 1988, overwhelming demand.
Within five years, Alaska exports to Asian countries ran at
around 44,000 bpd, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data
show. But exports to Asia ceased in 2004, after ANS production
began to decline and the surplus dwindled. Alaskan output
totaled 526,000 bpd last year, the lowest in 25 years.
Now, U.S. West Coast refineries that process ANS crude are
filling their slates with more inland crude.
In Asia, South Korean refiners faced with weak margins want
to cut costs by diversifying away from their traditional crude
suppliers in the Middle East.
Earlier this month, GS Caltex received the first cargo of
ultra-light oil, or condensate, from the United States since the
softening of the U.S. ban, and South Korea's biggest refiner SK
Energy Co Ltd is also expecting U.S. condensate soon.
GS Caltex and other South Korean refiners are considering
using more U.S. condensate if the economics remain attractive,
according to the company and other refining industry sources.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and
Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli,
Matthew Lewis and Ed Davies)