By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 23
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept 23 New regulations to
oversee hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells in Alaska
could be issued later this year by state regulators, officials
said at a public hearing on Monday.
The regulations, proposed by the Alaska Oil and Gas
Conservation Commission, would require the approval of
regulators before fracturing is conducted, notification of
landowners and testing of water wells within a half-mile radius,
and the full disclosure of chemicals in the hydraulic-fracturing
liquids.
While "fracking" has been used for decades in Alaska to
stimulate oil and gas production, and the practice is already
regulated under state well-integrity rules, the new rules would
beef up oversight and make public more information.
The proposed regulations, which will incorporate
well-bore-integrity rules, are intended to let state officials
keep up with technology and to ensure that public concerns are
addressed, said Cathy Foerster, chairman of the commission.
Fracking, or the use of specially formulated liquids to
create cracks in reservoir rock that allow oil and gas to flow
out, has been key to unlocking reserves in shale formations in
other U.S. states. Shale rock lacks pores or natural openings to
release oil and gas, so it must be cracked open by artificial
forces. But fracking is controversial, with many activists
claiming that liquids used in the process taint groundwater.
Alaskan oil and gas production is entirely from conventional
porous rock sources, so fracking is not used to the same degree.
While some independent companies are in the early stages of
exploring shale on the North Slope, Alaska is far from any shale
production, Foerster said. "It's just a gleam in somebody's
eye," she said in an interview after the hearing.
Industry representatives complained at the hearing and in
written testimony that the proposed Alaska fracking regulations
are stricter than those in place or proposed in other states.
They objected to the specific chemical disclosures because they
would reveal proprietary formulas and trade secrets.
California's governor just signed a law on fracking
regulation on Friday, which includes some disclosure of
chemicals.
In written comments, one trade group said the proposed
Alaska rules were more demanding than those in Texas,
California, Colorado, Illinois, North Dakota, Oklahoma and
Pennsylvania.
"Almost all the states provide some level of trade secret
protection, while Alaska would provide none," wrote the Alaska
Oil and Gas Association, a group of energy producers.
But environmental and community organizations applauded the
proposed requirement for full disclosure, as well as the
mandatory notification and water-sampling.
Draft regulations released earlier this year were revised in
response to many public and industry comments. Revisions include
expanded notification and water-testing requirements.
Foerster said the commission would accept comments for
another three weeks. If no more changes are deemed necessary,
final regulations could be issued soon after that, she added.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage; Editing by Braden
Reddall and Andre Grenon)