Police were investigating the death of Juneau's new mayor, Greg Fisk, while officials in Alaska's state capital said they were seeking legal advice on the succession.

Police found Fisk, 70, inside his home on Monday afternoon after the mayor's son made an emergency call, Juneau's police department said in a statement. Fisk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police department spokeswoman Erann Kalwara said Fisk sustained an "injury" but declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the injury or his death, saying the investigation was continuing.

She would only say that police saw nothing to indicate that Fisk took his own life. Kalwara also said there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.

"We haven't ruled anything out or confirmed anything yet," Kalwara said. "This is still very much an active investigation."

Police said rumours that Fisk had been assaulted were mere "speculation."

The medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy, the results of which are expected in the coming days, police said.

Deputy Mayor Mary Becker said Fisk, who was elected in October and had been due to serve until 2018, was an avid fisherman who championed economic development and other causes.

Becker said she is assuming the role of acting mayor while the city attorney advises on succession protocols.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker said Monday had been a sad day, and that his thoughts and prayers were with Fisk's family.

"He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the community of Juneau," Walker said in a statement.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Phil Berlowitz and Jonathan Oatis)