By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska
will introduce legislation allowing the state to provide $355
million in seed money for a liquefied natural gas project that
promoters hope will eventually ship North Slope natural gas to
Asian markets.
Governor Sean Parnell said on Friday his plan is to provide
state funding to help build a gas-liquefaction plant on the
North Slope and a distribution system to bring LNG to the
Fairbanks-area market. He proposes to authorize $275 million in
bonds, to seek $50 million in direct general-fund appropriations
and to allow $30 million in tax credits through an incentive
program already in state law.
The plan envisions a North Slope liquefaction plant with an
annual capacity of 9 bcf but expandable to 20 bcf, according to
supporting documents provided by the governor's office. The cost
of that facility would be $220 million, said Sharon Leighow,
Parnell's spokeswoman.
LNG processed at the plant would be delivered by truck to
Fairbanks, with a target date of late 2015 for first shipments,
under the proposal.
Putting state money into a preliminary system delivering
LNG to in-state markets could ultimately convince the private
sector to follow through with a pipeline system allowing
long-desired exports of North Slope natural gas, Leighow said.
"If you have the gas distribution system in place and you
have the infrastructure and you have the customers, that helps
when we get the gas line in," she said.
Some of the governor's plan will be embedded in the budget
that he will unveil on Dec. 14, Leighow said. The state
legislative session starts on Jan. 15.
Alaska's North Slope holds about 35 trillion cubic feet of
proven natural gas and is believed to hold much more in
undiscovered reserves. That natural gas has remained stranded on
the North Slope, because any pipeline delivery system to deliver
to markets has, so far, proved too costly and elusive.
State officials, after years of promoting an overland,
1,700-mile line to deliver natural gas to U.S. markets, have
recently concluded that the domestic market is saturated with
new natural gas and lacks room for an influx of Alaska supplies.
Officials are now pushing for an LNG project that would
encompass an 800-mile pipeline carrying 3 bcf to 3.5 bcf a day
from the North Slope to a southern Alaska port for delivery to
Asian by tanker.
Such a project would be of "unprecedented scale and
challenge," energy companies studying its feasibility reported
to the governor in October. The companies estimated it would
cost $45 billion to $65 billion to build, not including
construction of LNG tankers.
The cooperating companies are the three major North Slope
oil producers - BP, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil - and
Canadian pipeline operator TransCanada Corp.
Those companies' feasibility studies envision a liquefaction
plant, but at a tidewater port in southern Alaska, not on the
North Slope.