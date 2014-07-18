(Adds company response)
By Julie Gordon
July 18 U.S. environmental regulators laid out
proposed protections for Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed on
Friday that would effectively block the development of the
Pebble deposit, which could be one of the world's largest copper
mines.
In a 214-page document posted to its website, the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to restrict the
use of certain waters in the region for disposal of dredged or
fill material associated with mining the Pebble deposit.
It is the latest step by the agency to use a rare process
under the Clean Water Act to try to stop work on the proposed
copper-gold mine, which they say would threaten the region's
valuable salmon fisheries.
"The science is clear that mining the Pebble deposit would
cause irreversible damage to one of the world's last intact
salmon ecosystems," said Dennis McLerran, regional administrator
for the EPA, in a statement. "Bristol Bay's exceptional
fisheries deserve exceptional protection."
Project owner Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd,
meanwhile, has sued the EPA for trying to derail development
before the company has even applied for its permit or
environmental assessment.
The miner called on the agency to refrain from imposing
pre-emptive conditions and to allow the project to be reviewed
by federal and state authorities, including the EPA, as part of
normal environmental review for major developments.
It also pledged to work with the EPA and other agencies to
ensure that the mine would be built in a safe manner.
"We continue to believe the project must be developed in a
way that protects clean water, healthy fish and wildlife
populations, and the Alaska Native communities that rely on
them," it said in a statement.
Pebble is one of the richest undeveloped copper deposits in
the world. Northern Dynasty has said the project could employ
thousands and filter hundreds of millions in tax dollars to
federal, state and local governments each year.
But opponents say environmental risks outweigh the benefits,
citing potential widespread damage if polluted water were to
enter streams in the region.
The EPA's proposal would make it difficult to build and
operate the project by restricting the discharge of dredged or
fill material related to mining that would result in the loss of
streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds, or alter the flow of streams
where salmon have been documented.
The agency said proposed restrictions affect only mining
claims surrounding the Pebble deposits and not other projects in
Alaska or other states.
But some Republicans oppose the EPA's action, saying it
would set a dangerous precedence that could be used to stop
economic development across the United States.
Northern Dynasty's shares were down 6.6 percent at 85
Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
stock has fallen more than 60 percent in the last 12 months,
hurt by a series of setbacks including the loss of its joint
venture partner Anglo American and by the EPA action.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Ken Wills)