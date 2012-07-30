Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
July 30 TransCanada Corp said on Monday it will gauge interest from potential shippers in a project to move Alaska North Slope gas to a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Pacific Coast, further moving away from the concept of a long-haul pipeline to U.S. markets.
TransCanada and its partner, Exxon Mobil Corp, said they will seek non-binding expressions of interest in a line that would move the fuel - which has long been stranded with no access to markets - to a new LNG plant in south-central Alaska or a pipeline interconnection on the border with British Columbia.
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.