* Deal may lead to LNG export, oil production
* Companies must produce to hold onto leases
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 30 The U.S. state of
Alaska has reached a settlement with Exxon Mobil Corp
and its partners to develop a huge, long-fallow oil and gas
field, possibly paving the way for a $26 billion pipeline and an
export plant for liquefied natural gas.
The settlement, which resolves a long-running lease dispute
over the Point Thomson field about 60 miles (95 km) east of
Prudhoe Bay, could allow for exports of liquefied natural gas
via tanker to Asia and may boost Alaskan oil production after
decades of decline.
In exchange for continued lease control, operator Exxon and
partners BP and ConocoPhillips have agreed to
build a pipeline from the field to deliver 70,000 barrels per
day of liquids into the Trans Alaska Pipeline System.
The settlement also calls for the companies to produce
10,000 barrels per day of natural-gas condensates by the winter
of 2015-16, state officials said.
The deal is a boon for TransCanada, which plans to
build a natural gas pipeline from Alaska's North Slope to the
south coast, feeding a possible export plant that would ship gas
to thirsty markets in Asia.
Alaska Governor Sean Parnell said the companies had agreed
to work with TransCanada Corp on the new pipeline
project, which proposes to export gas just as Alaska's
40-year-old and only existing LNG plant at Kenai closes down.
Point Thomson holds about 8 trillion cubic feet of natural
gas, and the companies are expected to join a growing list of
U.S. projects aiming to export LNG as domestic production soars.
However, it is not yet clear how many of those projects U.S.
regulators will ultimately approve.
"Alaska's resources will be produced from Point Thomson
rather than remaining locked underground," Parnell said at a
news conference in Anchorage.
The field has been the subject of years of dispute, with the
state saying the companies have delayed meaningful development
of the liquids.
State officials started legal action to take back the leases
in 2006 and had said they planned to auction them off to other
developers. The companies took legal action to stop that
termination, including a lawsuit that reached the state Supreme
Court.
Resolving the Point Thomson lease dispute will help the
parties progress toward a long-desired North Slope natural gas
pipeline, according to the settlement agreement.
"A Major Gas Sale off the North Slope of Alaska is a primary
goal of the Parties," said the agreement, released by state
officials. "The Parties believe settlement of the Point Thomson
litigation will assist in progressing a Major Gas Sale."
TransCanada said its Alaska pipeline project, which could
take gas from Point Thomson, would concentrate on the LNG export
option.
Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan said the
settlement required the three companies -- the major North Slope
oil producers -- to reach specific development goals in order to
keep their leases.
"The companies are on the clock ... the settlement has many
dates and timelines that have to be met," Sullivan said.
"Without production, the leases at Point Thomson will
terminate," he said.