Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
Jan 7 Fitch Ratings on Monday raised Alaska's outstanding general obligation bond rating to AAA from AA-plus with a stable outlook, affecting about $575.8 million of debt, the rating agency said in a statement.
Fitch said the upgrade reflects the state maintaining "very substantial and growing reserve balances and the continuation of conservative financial management practices at a time of strong revenue performance."
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)