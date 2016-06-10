June 9 S&P Global Ratings warned on Thursday
that the credit rating for key Alaska bonds could go down if
lawmakers fail to agree on a budget that addresses the state's
long term-fiscal problems.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker convened a special session of
the legislature late last month aimed at passing a budget for
fiscal 2017 and closing the state's nearly $4 billion deficit,
which has been driven by a collapse in global oil prices.
S&P on Thursday put the state's AA-plus general obligation,
AA appropriation, and A-plus moral obligation ratings on
Alaska's debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The bond proceeds are expected to pay for several
transportation-related projects.
"The CreditWatch placement indicates that we may lower
Alaska's credit rating if state policymakers defer adopting
fiscal reforms to correct the state's structural budget
deficit," said Gabriel Petek, a S&P Global Ratings credit
analyst.
Since the special session began late last month the
legislature has passed a $4.4 billion spending plan for fiscal
2017 and a bill to reduce the cost of the state's oil and gas
tax credit program, S&P said.
But it is unclear if a hotly contested bill that would
transfer money from the state's permanent fund to its general
fund will overcome opposition in the state House of
Representatives. The bill, SB 128, would reduce the amount paid
out to residents annually from the fund.
Even if it passes, S&P said it remains to be seen whether SB
128 and other fiscal reforms would be sufficient to put Alaska's
fiscal structure on a sustainable trajectory.
"Enactment of SB 128 alone would shrink the deficit, but it
wouldn't eliminate it. In order to fully close the structural
fiscal gap, other measures - such as new income tax or more
spending cuts - would also be necessary," S&P said.
Despite the budget deficit, S&P said Alaska continues to
have very strong credit quality due to the large reserves it
built up over times when oil prices were high.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)