By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE Jan 3 A Shell oil drilling rig
grounded off an Alaska island since a New Years Eve storm has
suffered damage from waves and flooding but has spilled none of
the 155,000 gallons of fuel and other oil products aboard,
officials managing the incident said on Thursday.
Salvage experts were flown to the stricken Kulluk drillship
on Wednesday and Thursday, which remains upright and stable not
far from Kodiak Island, officials said at a news conference.
"There is no evidence of sheening in the vicinity," said
Sean Churchfield, Royal Dutch Shell's Alaska operations
manager and the company's emergency response coordinator.
Salvage crews found some wave damage to the vessel's topside
and several breached hatches that caused water damage inside, he
said. Generators had also been damaged and new ones may have to
be moved in to provide power to move the vessel, he said.
It remains unclear how serious the damage is or how long it
will take to move the Kulluk away from the site, officials said.
Churchfield said he could not comment on how the grounding
would affect Shell's 2013 drilling plans.
But Pete Slaiby, Shell's vice president for Alaska
operations, gave a presentation to the Kodiak Island Borough
Assembly in which he said he hoped the salvage operation would
be "short term" - meaning more like days rather than months.
"We are encouraged at what we are seeing with the integrity
of the hull," he told the assembly meeting, which was broadcast
over radio.
Earlier, Coast Guard Captain Paul Mehler III told the news
conference that, at his request, marine casualty investigators
were on their way to Alaska from the Coast Guard's Center of
Excellence in New Orleans. Findings from the Coast Guard
investigation will be made public, Mehler said.
Area residents are concerned about conflicts with upcoming
commercial fishing seasons and traditional food-gathering
activities, state and local officials said.
Another concern is the vulnerability of a nearby site that
is important to the region's native Alutiiq people, officials
said.
Sitkalidak Island, where the Kulluk is grounded, was the
site of a notorious 18th-century massacre in which Russian
colonial forces killed hundreds of Alutiiq men, women and
children.
The site, called "Refuge Rock," is "probably the most
culturally significant place" for residents of the nearby
village of Old Harbor, said Duane Dvorak, a community liaison
from the Kodiak Island Borough.