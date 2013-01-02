* No spill seen so far after overflights on Tuesday
* Ran aground off Kodiak Island
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan 1 An oil drilling rig
owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc ran aground in Alaska
after drifting in stormy weather, highlighting the serious risks
of working in an offshore region where some in the industry see
huge potential.
While the U.S. Coast Guard was concerned about a potential
spill from the drillship, named the Kulluk, its hull appeared
sound after a few overflights on Tuesday, officials said.
Coast Guard Captain Paul Mehler said the Kulluk had 143,000
gallons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel and 12,000 gallons of other
oil products on board.
The grounding of the drillship, weighing nearly 28,000 gross
tons and operated by Noble Corp, is a blow to Shell's
$4.5 billion offshore program in Alaska.
The rig had been headed to Puget Sound for maintenance and
upgrades when it broke away from one of its tow lines on Monday
afternoon and was driven to rocks just off Kodiak Island that
night. The 18-member crew had already been evacuated by the
Coast Guard on Saturday because of risks from the storm.
With winds reported at up to 60 miles (100 km) an hour and
Gulf of Alaska seas of up to 35 feet (11 m), responders were
unable to keep the ship from grounding, the Coast Guard said.
Sean Churchfield, operations manager for Shell Alaska, could
not explain why the Kulluk had been caught in the weather. "I
can't give you a specific answer, but I do not believe we would
want to tow it in these sorts of conditions."
The rig was upright and rocking with a slow motion but
stable, and Churchfield said there was still plenty of work to
bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
The leading Democrat on the U.S. House of Representatives'
Natural Resources Committee, Ed Markey, of Massachusetts, said
the incident and others illustrated the perils of drilling
offshore in the area.
"Oil companies cannot currently drill safely in the
foreboding conditions of the Arctic, and drilling expansion
could prove disastrous for this sensitive environment," he said.
"TRULY CHALLENGING"
Susan Childs, emergency incident commander for Shell,
believed that a significant spill was unlikely because of the
Kulluk's design, with diesel fuel tanks isolated in the center
of the vessel and encased in very heavy steel.
Shell is waiting for weather to moderate to begin a complete
assessment of the Kulluk.
The Anglo-Dutch company's drilling plans had already alarmed
environmentalists and locals, who believe the program threatens
a fragile region.
"Shell and its contractors are no match for Alaska's weather
and sea conditions either during drilling operations or during
transit," Lois Epstein, Arctic program director for The
Wilderness Society, said in an email, calling for an end to
Shell's "costly drilling experiment in the Arctic Ocean."
Rick Steiner, a former University of Alaska marine biology
professor and an Alaska environmental activist, said the risks
of going through the Gulf of Alaska were underestimated, though
companies had to move equipment that way to reach Arctic waters.
Unlike Prince William Sound, where a system with 11 powerful
escort and rescue tugs was established after the 1989 Exxon
Valdez disaster, the Gulf of Alaska and Aleutian Island region
has no high-powered tugs, he said.
A similar accident could happen with any of the 20 large
ships heading through the area every day on the cargo route
between Asia and North America, he said, though he faulted Shell
for failing to anchor the drillship days ago when there was
notice that high winds were coming.
"Like every disaster, this is a cascade of human error and
mechanical failures," Steiner said.
BEDEVILLED
The trouble began on Friday, when the ship towing the Kulluk
had a mechanical failure and lost its connection. That ship, the
Aiviq, was reattached early on Monday along with a tug sent by
the operator of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System. But the Aiviq
lost its link again on Monday afternoon, and the tug guided the
Kulluk to where a grounding would have the least environmental
impact.
The nearest community is Old Harbor, a Native Alutiiq
village with 208 residents on the south side of Kodiak Island.
The Kulluk, which was being taken to Seattle for the off
season, was used by Shell in September and October to drill a
prospect in the Beaufort Sea. Built in 1983, it had been slated
to be scrapped before Shell bought it in 2005. The company has
spent $292 million since then to upgrade the vessel.
Shell's Arctic campaign has been bedevilled by problems. A
second drillship, the Noble Discoverer, was briefly detained in
December by the Coast Guard in Seward, Alaska, because of safety
concerns. A mandatory oil-containment barge, the Arctic
Challenger, failed for months to meet Coast Guard requirements
for seaworthiness and a ship mishap resulted in damage to a
critical piece of equipment intended to cap a blown well.