LONDON Jan 2 The runaway oil rig that ran
aground in Alaska on New Year's Eve dragged the two vessels
trying to control it more than 10 miles (16 kilometres)
shorewards in just over an hour before the crews cut it loose to
save themselves in "near hurricane" conditions.
Details were still emerging on Wednesday from coast guard
officials and Royal Dutch/Shell, the company at the
centre of a highly controversial and accident prone Arctic oil
drilling program of which the Kulluk was a part.
They paint a frightening picture of the 28,000 tonne
saucer-shaped drillship being tossed towards the shore on waves
up to 11 metres (35 feet) high driven by winds up to 100 kph (62
mph), pulling its main support vessel, the Aiviq, and a tug, the
Alert, behind it.
"We are talking about near hurricane strength conditions,"
said Darci Sinclair, an official of the Kulluk Tow Incident
Unified Command, set up by the U.S. Coast Guard and the
companies involved. "Regaining control became extremely
challenging."
On Wednesday, an update from the unified command said the
Kulluk was still aground on Sitkalidak Island in the Gulf of
Alaska, but was "upright and stable". It plans a number of
flyovers of the site during the day. Updates were available at
www.kullukresponse.com.
The 30-year-old Kulluk is operated by Noble Corp and
was refitted by Shell for its summer 2012 drilling expedition in
the Beaufort Sea off northern Alaska.
Shell has spent over $4.5 billion on preparation for
extraction activities there and in the Chukchi Sea further east,
but has yet to complete a single well, and has suffered a number
of embarrassing setbacks.
2013 headlines that raise questions about the wisdom of
drilling so far north in such a remote, environmentally delicate
and technically challenging place, were not expected so early in
the year, because activity stopped for the season two months
ago.
The Kulluk was on its way south for the winter. It had been
towed east from the Beaufort Sea on Alaska's northern coast, and
then south through the Bering Strait that separates the
northernmost U.S. state from Siberia.
On Dec. 28, around half way to its winter destination in
Seattle, and about 50 miles off the south coast of Kodiak island
in the Gulf of Alaska, engine failure struck the towing vessel
Aiviq - a state-of the art icebreaker that is just a few months
old, and whose name means "Walrus".
The weather was already rough and the drillship's 18-strong
crew were lifted off, and a doomed four-day battle to keep the
Kulluk off the rocks began.
As weather conditions worsened, the operation ran into
deeper difficulty a few hours after nightfall on Dec 31, with
the shoreline less than 19 miles away.
Aiviq, one of two vessels that were attached at the time,
lost its line. It was re-attached, and battled on against the
elements along with the Alert, but the coast kept getting closer
as the storm blew all three vessels northeastwards.
At 2015 (Jan. 1, 0515 GMT), the order was given to cut the
lines to the Kulluk to save the Aiviq, the Alert, and their
crews.
At 2030, the lines were cut, and by 2048, a trajectory map
on the unified command website shows, the Kulluck was aground
about 1,600 feet from the shore on Sitkalidak Island, near the
larger Kodiak Island. The Kulluk, the wind, and the waves had
dragged Aiviq and Alert more than 10 miles in just over an hour.
The vessel settled on what one Coast Guard official
described as "loose rock and sand".
Noble had no immediate comment. Shell in London has made a
series of statements confirming the progress of the operation,
but had nothing to add on Wednesday, and referred calls to the
unified command. Shell in Houston could not immediately be
reached for comment.
But opponents of Arctic drilling were quick to hold the
accident up as an example of Shell's inability to keep the
Arctic safe, even though the spill risk from the drillship is
limited to the 143,000 gallons of ultra-low-sulfur diesel and
12,000 gallons of other oil products on board.
On Wednesday, Greenpeace joined the chorus of criticism.
"Shell has lurched from one Arctic disaster to the next,
displaying staggering ineptitude every step of the way. Were the
pristine environment of the frozen north not at risk of an oil
spill it would be almost comical. Instead it's tragic," said
campaigner Ben Ayliffe. "We're moving closer to a major
catastrophe in the Arctic and the U.S. government appears
unwilling to provide either the needed oversight or emergency
backup the company's incompetence requires."
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Tuesday that the Kulluk's hull
appeared sound after a few overflights.
Shell's Arctic campaign has been bedevilled by problems. A
second drillship, the Noble Discoverer, was briefly detained in
December by the Coast Guard in Seward, Alaska, because of safety
concerns. A mandatory oil-containment barge, the Arctic
Challenger, failed for months to meet Coast Guard requirements
for seaworthiness, and a ship mishap resulted in damage to a
critical piece of equipment intended to cap a blown well.
Asked about why the Kulluk was still at sea two months after
ending its drilling programme, a reliable contract drilling
source said the standard "demobilization" process that follows
drilling programs can take days or weeks depending on the model
of rig and how it is anchored.
It is also possibile that the weather was rough enough over
the last few months to delay transit. The availability of the
towing vessel and crew could also be a factor.