Oct 11 U.S. carrier Alaska Airlines said on
Thursday it will buy 50 737 single-aisle jetliners, worth $5
billion at list prices, from Boeing Co in its largest
order yet.
The order includes 37 of Boeing's upcoming 737 MAX, the
new-engine variant of the popular 737 that offers better fuel
efficiency. Alaska is also taking 13 Next-Generation
extended-range 737 jets.
Alaska Airlines, whose parent is Alaska Air Group Inc
, currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of 120 737s, and
signaled in a statement that it intends to have only Boeing jets
for many years. It said the newest planes, most of which will
replace older aircraft, are to be delivered between 2015 and
2022.
The 737 MAX is Boeing's answer to the Airbus A320neo jet, a
revamp of the A320 family that will have more efficient engines.
Airbus, a unit of Europe's EADS, and Boeing compete for
the lion's share of a jet market estimated at $100 billion a
year.
Earlier this month, Boeing reported an increase in orders
for its third quarter, helped by the MAX.
It said the Alaska Airlines order brought the total number
of MAX orders to 858 to date.
Boeing's shares were up 1.1 percent to $71.10 in morning
trading, while Alaska Air was down 0.2 percent to $36.51.