Jan 23 Alaska Air Group reported a
higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by lower fuel
costs.
Net income was $78 million, or $1.11 a diluted share, up 77
percent from $44 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding fuel hedge gains, adjusted profit was $1.10 a
share. Analysts expected $1.07 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. There were fewer shares outstanding in the
latest period.
Fourth-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $1.2 billion.
Operating expenses were up 2 percent, but fuel costs fell 5
percent.
Alaska Air, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and
Horizon Air Industries, began paying a quarterly dividend last
year, signaling a continued effort by U.S. airlines to enhance
shareholder returns.