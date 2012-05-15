May 15 Alaska Air Group Inc on Tuesday
promoted Brad Tilden to chief executive officer, replacing Bill
Ayer, who is retiring after leading the company since 2002.
Tilden, who is president of Alaska Airlines, will oversee
Alaska Airlines and regional carrier Horizon Air.
The change, announced in February, became effective at the
Alaska Air Group's annual shareholder meeting.
Tilden, 51, retains his role as president of Alaska Airlines
while Ayer remains chairman of Alaska Air Group's board.
Tilden joined the airline from Price Waterhouse in 1991 and
has served as the company's chief financial officer and
executive vice president of planning and finance.