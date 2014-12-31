Dec 31 Spain's Corp Alba

* Says holds 13.88 percent stake in ACS after closing derivatives contract

* Closure of contract raises Alba's stake by 2.58 percent of ACS

* Alba says books gross capital gain of 54.4 million euros ($66.07 million) Source text: bit.ly/1vFNBOZ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8233 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Editing by Sarah Morris)