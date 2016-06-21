By David French and Tom Arnold
| DUBAI, June 21
DUBAI, June 21 Aluminium Bahrain has
approached banks for a $750 million loan towards the financing
of its Line 6 expansion project, sources told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Alba will become the world's largest single aluminium
smelter complex, boosting its annual output by 540,000 tonnes to
1.5 million tonnes per year by adding the sixth "potline", used
in producing the metal from raw materials such as bauxite.
Production from the facility is expected to start in early
2019 and Alba is raising around $3 billion to help finance the
scheme, through a mixture of loans from banks and export credit
agencies and an international bond or sukuk issue.
Alba had initially targeted $3.5 billion, but this was cut
back due to lower oil and commodity prices, it said last month.
The first stage of this financing, the commercial bank loan,
has begun with banks invited to participate in the deal in
recent days, the sources said.
Alba, which declined to comment, is seeking a seven-year
loan which has an amortising structure, according to two of the
sources. Under an amortising facility, the loan amount is repaid
during the lifetime of the deal as opposed to just servicing the
interest payments and repaying the principal at the end.
Pricing for the deal will range from 300 basis points to 350
basis points over the London interbank offered rate, the sources
said, adding that banks can provide cash either as conventional
funds or as part of a tranche compliant with Islamic financing.
Alba has asked banks to let it know if they will participate
by the first week of next month, the two sources said, with one
adding it aims to finalise the loan by the end of July.
