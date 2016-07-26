DUBAI, July 26 Aluminium Bahrain
(Alba) has received strong support from banks for a loan to
part-finance its Line 6 expansion project and may increase the
amount it borrows from an original $750 million target, its
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Alba will become the world's largest single aluminium
smelter complex, boosting its annual output by 540,000 tonnes to
1.5 million tonnes per year by adding a sixth "potline", used in
producing the metal from raw materials such as bauxite.
The company is raising around $3 billion to help to finance
the expansion, through a mixture of loans from banks and export
credit agencies and an international bond or sukuk issue.
Sources told Reuters last month Alba had approached banks to
raise a $750 million loan as the first part of this.
"We did go out to the market and we were targeting anywhere
from $500 million to $750 million," CEO Tim Murray said on a
conference call to discuss the company's second-quarter results.
"We had very, very good demand, so we're finalising the
terms and the conditions but we expect this to be a bit more
than the $750 (million)."
A separate presentation document posted on Alba's website
said the loan should be finalised during the third quarter, as
would the awarding of contracts to build Power Station 5, the
1,350 megawatt plant which will be part of the Line 6 project.
Production from the sixth potline is expected to start in
early 2019. Bechtel was appointed as the contractor to oversee
the expansion in April.
On Sunday, Alba reported a 45.4 percent drop in
second-quarter net profit to 16.28 million dinars ($43.16
million), the fourth successive quarter in which the company has
posted a significant profit drop or loss as it battles against
slumping global aluminium prices.
A two-year cost-cutting programme which aims to reduce the
cost of producing aluminium by $100 per metric tonne by the end
of 2017, named Project Titan II, had achieved savings of $33 per
metric tonne by the end of the second quarter, the company's
presentation said.
($1 = 0.3772 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)