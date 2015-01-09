Jan 9 Alba Private Equity SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that the company will call on Feb. 11
an extraordinary general shareholder's meeting (EGM) to vote,
among others, the proposal of changing the company's articles of
association
* The proposal will include a change of threshold relevant
for a successful mandatory takeover bid to 40 pct of share
capital from current 30 pct
* The total liquidation value of shares cannot exceed 1.5
million euros ($1.77 million)
* The withdrawing shareholders will be paid a fee of 2.276
euros per share
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8477 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)