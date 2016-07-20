NEW YORK, July 20 (IFR) - Argentina's Albanesi had the
market to itself on Wednesday as it moved forward with a US$250m
seven-year non-call four bond - the latest in a long list of
offerings from the country.
The electricity group launched the trade (rated B3/B+) at
9.875% earlier in the day, offering the highest yield from an
Argentina issuer so far this year.
The only exception is pulp company Celulosa Argentina, which
tried but failed to sell a seven-year bond at 10% area earlier
this month.
Uncertainty over the regulatory environment in Argentina, a
recent deluge of supply out of the country, and the deal's
relatively small size requires this kind of pricing, said
investors.
"This is an off-the-run, complex deal but the pricing in the
high 9% range appears to compensate investors for that," Jason
Trujillo, an analyst at Invesco, told IFR.
The deal, which is guaranteed by Albanesi SA, is structured
so that three subsidiaries are joint obligors.
Proceeds are going partly to repay about US$120m of secured
debt at two of those subsidiaries - Generacion Mediterranea and
Central Termica Roca - while the remainder will largely go to
expand capacity.
Some accounts however have simply been unwilling to bet on
the company's expansion plans at a time of continued doubts
about the outlook for the country's electricity sector.
"The deal is predicated on taking the proceeds to add
capacity and growing into the leverage and I am not comfortable
with a deal like that," a US-based investor told IFR.
While growth opportunities in an energy deficit country
arguably bodes well for Albanesi, uncertainty about the
regulatory environment gives the buyside pause.
"The main risk here is execution on their expansion plan
which is significant as well as uncertainty around government
regulation for the sector," Trujillo said.
Most of the company's subsidiaries also depend on contracts
with the government, exposing it to payment and sovereign risks.
Fitch notes that Albanesi's total debt to Ebitda stood at
just 2.0x as of December 2015, down from the 4.2x seen in 2011,
while net debt to Editda was 1.7x.
The rating agency expects leverage to peak at 4.6x in dollar
terms after the issuance of the notes and drop below 3.0x in
2018 once new projects start operating.
US dollar denominated contracts provide a natural hedge for
FX volatility, while just 36% of total debt is denominated in
dollars, leads - Credit Suisse and JP Morgan - explained in a
roadshow presentation to investors.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)