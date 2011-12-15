* Albania to sell 100 percent of oil company Albpetrol
* Albpetrol's deals with foreign oil firms to remain valid
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Dec 15 Albania will sell 100
percent of oil company Albpetrol in cash to a strategic oil and
gas investor via an international tender, after parliament
passed a law on the sale on Thursday.
Albpetrol, which extracted 58,000 tonnes of crude last year,
owns oil and gas deposits and has onshore and offshore
output-sharing contracts with some foreign companies.
It is the last major assets in state hands after its
refining arm ARMO was sold three years ago, and its sale comes
after the government cut its spending in mid-year reviews this
year and last to cope with falling revenue.
"We propose to privatize 100 percent of the assets and other
rights of Albpetrol and thanks to this draft the Albanian state
(will secure) a considerable amount in payment at the start of
the operation," Energy Minister Nasip Naco told parliament.
Part of the proceeds will cover severance payments to up to
2,800 of Albpetrol's 4,000 employees, though most will be spent
on highways and tunnels, a key public sector priority of the
government, and schools and hospitals, he added.
Answering criticism from the opposition, Naco said the
government had opted to sell all the shares because a previous
attempt to sell 76 percent had not been successful.
Canada-based Bankers Petroleum, Stream Oil
and Petromanas Energy Inc have oil and gas
output-sharing contracts or concessions with Albpetrol. Zamir
Stefani, the ministry's top legal expert, told parliament such
existing agreements would remain valid.