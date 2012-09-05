TIRANA, Sept 5 Albania's state-owned oil firm Albpetrol has obtained two licences to transport and distribute gas ahead of its sale on Friday, the Energy Board said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old licences to Albpetrol are meant to increase the value of the company as the government prepares to sell 100 percent of its shares to a strategic oil and gas investor.

Albania has no gas network but it has been trying lately to hook up to projected gas pipelines in order to diversify its energy sources and ease pressure on its hydroelectric system.

The Energy Ministry extended the deadline for bids for its Albpetrol oil firm for Friday from end-July after 14 companies expressed interest but asked for more time to examine Albpetrol.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Keiron Henderson)