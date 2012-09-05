TIRANA, Sept 5 Albania's state-owned oil firm
Albpetrol has obtained two licences to transport and distribute
gas ahead of its sale on Friday, the Energy Board said on
Wednesday.
The 30-year-old licences to Albpetrol are meant to increase
the value of the company as the government prepares to sell 100
percent of its shares to a strategic oil and gas investor.
Albania has no gas network but it has been trying lately to
hook up to projected gas pipelines in order to diversify its
energy sources and ease pressure on its hydroelectric system.
The Energy Ministry extended the deadline for bids for its
Albpetrol oil firm for Friday from end-July after 14 companies
expressed interest but asked for more time to examine Albpetrol.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Keiron Henderson)