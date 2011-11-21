TIRANA Nov 21 Albanian bank assets grew 5 percent at the end of the third quarter compared to the previous one and the banking system registered a net profit despite an increase in bad loans, the Albanian Association of Banks said on Monday.

Assets rose to 1,095 billion leks (7.8 billion euros) while deposits grew 5.3 percent, or 46 billion leks (328.3 million euros), in Q3 over Q2.

"The main contribution to expanding financial activity came from lending to the private sector, which grew 3.7 percent to 543 billion leks (3.871 billion euros) and constitutes 50 percent of the system's total assets," the association said.

It added, however, that the "slow performance of the economy has been reflected in the decline of the quality of loan portfolios, by increasing to 18.4 percent the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans."

According to un-audited figures, net profit was 3,713 million leks (26.499 million euros) in Q3 2011 compared to 3,056 million leks (21.8 million euros) for Q3 2010.

The cumulative 9-month profit was 9,988 million leks (71.2 million euros) at end-Q3 2011 from 9,327 million leks (66.5 million euros) at end-Q3 last year.

The banking system continued to be well-capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.6 percent at end-September, higher than the minimal benchmark of 12 percent required by the Central Bank, the association said.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Matt Robinson and Anna Willard)