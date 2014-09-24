* Albanian banks generally stable in stress tests
* Banks should consider need for extra capital
* Bad loans remains the main worry
TIRANA, Sept 24 Albania's banks, most of which
are owned by other European banks, are generally stable but
should consider carefully possible future scenarios and the need
for any extra capital, the central bank said on Wednesday.
"Upon carrying out stress tests, the banking sector, in
general, appears stable to supposed shocks stemming from
fluctuations in macroeconomic indicators and the value of its
investment portfolio," the central bank said in a statement.
"The indicators of the capitalisation of activity are now at
satisfactory levels, but the banks should evaluate with care the
possible scenarios of future developments and their needs for
extra capital," the supervisory board of the central bank said.
In approving the statement and report of financial stability
for the first half of 2014, which will be published in coming
days, the central bank said it believed "the banking sector and
financial system generally showed a stable development and
health".
Deposits in the banking sector have risen, even after news
in late July that millions of dollars had been stolen over four
years by an employee, which led to the sacking of central bank
governor Ardian Fullani for sloppy management.
The bank's board said the department where the money was
stolen worked smoothly despite the theft and the money stock was
well protected. Security measures were reinforced after the
leakages of some classified information.
Liquidity and capitalisation indicators were at satisfactory
levels, the bank said. Bad debts amounting to 24.9 percent of
total lending remained the biggest headache for the sector.
"In an absolute value, problem-riddled lending has shrunk
and its coverage with provisions and collateral is at suitable
levels," the central bank added.
In line with new standards, the banks should "evaluate
reserve funds for the credit risk by making an conservative
analysis of future developments," the central bank said.
They should also assess the possible effect on Albanian
banking of decisions by European authorities to evaluate the
quality of assets, ratios of capitalisation and the
restructuring of big European bank groups.
