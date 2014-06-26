* Manager of fourth largest bank shot dead - police
* Two gunmen were on motorcycle - witnesses
* Santo was child acting star in Albania
TIRANA, June 26 The manager of Albania's fourth
largest bank, Credins, was shot dead on Thursday as he entered
his office in Tirana, police said.
Several witnesses said Artan Santo was shot at least five
times by two men on a motorcycle at a busy crossroads just off
Tirana's main boulevard where the bank's offices are located.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the killing.
Police have offered a reward of 10,000 euros for anyone who can
provide information on his killers.
Witnesses said Santo's body lay for half an hour under a
white sheet as police investigated the scene.
A former director of Albania's Savings Bank, which was
bought by Austria's Raiffeisen 10 years ago, Santo, 58, left to
lead Credins Bank, established by a group of Albanian
businessmen. Fifteen of them control almost 72 percent of
Credins shares.
Under Santo's management, Credins Bank grew to become
Albania's fourth largest by deposits, with a 7.9 percent market
share in 2012. Santo was among the shareholders. He also owned a
large stake in a media group.
Santo was well known in the Balkan country for his acting
role as a boy who overcame adversity to climb a mountain in the
1970 Albanian film The Courageous.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Janet Lawrence)