BRIEF-FBL Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Albania has picked Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange a euro-denominated bond, according to two sources away from the banks.
Albania's finance ministry said in March that it was eyeing a Eurobond of 300m or more. The new deal has been earmarked to refinance existing debt. Albania has a 300m maturing in November.
The sovereign went on a non-deal roadshow with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan in March.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.
Albania is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 4 U.S.-based fund investors underscored their preference for foreign stocks, reversing the prior week's inflows for domestic equity funds and moving money to Europe and emerging markets, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Investors pulled $6.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds that invest at home during the week ended May 3, marking their fourth week of outflows in the