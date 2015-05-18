LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Albania has picked Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange a euro-denominated bond, according to two sources away from the banks.

Albania's finance ministry said in March that it was eyeing a Eurobond of 300m or more. The new deal has been earmarked to refinance existing debt. Albania has a 300m maturing in November.

The sovereign went on a non-deal roadshow with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan in March.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.

Albania is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)