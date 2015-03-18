LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Albania will meet bond investors for a non-deal roadshow on March 19 and 20, according to two investors who have been invited to the talks.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan have been picked to arrange the meetings, the investors said.

The banks declined to comment.

Albania is rated B1 by Moody's and B by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)