LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Albania has revised guidance to 6% area on a new five-year bond, according to a source.

The order book is in excess of 600m, and the trade will be priced later today via Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

The guidance follows initial price thoughts of 6% to low 6%.

Albania's 300m 2015 matured on November 4.

Expected ratings are B1 from Moody's and B from Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Helene Durand)