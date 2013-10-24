TIRANA Oct 24 Albania's parliament passed
budget cuts of 38.8 billion leks ($381 million) for the rest of
2013 on Thursday and 24.8 billion leks of fresh debt to cope
with a revenue shortfall.
The Socialist-led government, which took power in September
after ending eight years of Democratic Party rule, said it had
no choice but to "stop executing the evil left" by its rivals.
"This bill cuts spending to end 2013 with 321 billion leks
($3 billion), or 23.9 percent of the gross domestic product,
probably the lowest figure of the whole history of Albanian
democracy," Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani told parliament.
The budget deficit is expected to jump to 6.2 percent of
gross domestic product from 3.5 percent a year ago. The public
debt is expected to reach 72 to 73 percent, Cani added.
Since dumping communism in 1990, Albania's political crises
have hurt the economy. June's national elections were hailed for
their improved standards and peaceful transfer of power.
But Cani said pre-election spending, poor revenue collection
and even fiscal scams have hurt the budget and the economy.
Receipts from customs and taxes are expected to be lower than 10
years ago at 16.2 percent of gross domestic product, Cani said.
"The facts point to a dizzying evasion with gambling and
fuel. You members of the previous government had knowledge of
this and either did not act or acted badly," Cani added.
Since the global and euro zone crisis hurt Albania's
neighbours and trade partners Italy and Greece, Albania's growth
rates of six percent a year this century were halved and then
fell to 1.7 percent last year.
The revised budget predicts the gross domestic product could
grow 1.7 to 1.9 percent this year, but Cani has said earlier
real growth was more likely to be 1.2 percent.
($1 = 101.8750 Albanian leks)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Ron Askew)