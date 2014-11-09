(Repeats Nov 8 story, text unchanged)
* Clerk confesses to stealing $6.5 mln over four years
* Stole to fund gambling addiction, says he worked alone
* World Cup betting losses proved the final straw
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, Nov 8 In the end, it wasn't the security
cameras or the audit inspections in the vault of Albania's
central bank that brought down Ardian Bitraj.
It was the high blood pressure and lack of sleep, the burden
of a multi-million-dollar secret.
Sitting down with his boss this July, Bitraj confessed his
deception: over a four-year period he had stolen the equivalent
of $6.5 million from the vault, covering his tracks by stuffing
the empty cash boxes with books and balls of string.
The revelation brought down the central bank governor, led
to the arrest of 18 employees and tarnished the reputation of an
institution once lauded for its professionalism. And all for the
sake of a gambling habit that led to massive losses, culminating
in a series of fatal bets on the soccer World Cup.
The full story of the Balkan bank heist is only just
emerging, gleaned by Reuters in interviews with bankers,
investigators and others involved, and from legal documents
including a transcript of Bitraj's confession.
It started in May 2010, when Bitraj, who had risen to become
head of the cash processing department at the bank, first opened
the metal and plastic clasps to the wooden boxes that hold its
cash reserves in the cryptically named X Building on the
outskirts of the capital Tirana.
Bitraj, 45, had a penchant for placing bets on soccer
matches, so roughly once a month he would wait for his
co-workers to leave the room and swipe up to 2 million leks,
roughly $18,000, according to the confession.
SKEWED CAMERAS
Choosing carefully how he returned the boxes, Bitraj would
make sure those he had tampered with were not in line for
delivery to Albania's commercial banks, nor likely to be picked
on in the regular random audit of the vault.
As the thefts mounted, he would stuff the boxes with
packaging, balls of string and books to replace the weight of
the cash.
All three keys needed to access the vault were kept in his
personal safe. In statements to police, bank employees said they
had not received any directive on how or where to store the
keys.
Bitraj says auditors checked only 2 percent of the cash
boxes in the vault. Fired governor Ardian Fullani says it was 5
percent, maintaining that checks in the former communist country
were comparable with other central banks in Europe.
Witness testimony has since revealed that the bank's plumber
and electrician both made up the numbers for the required
seven-member audit team in 2012 and 2013.
Oddly enough, according to Bitraj's confession, the security
cameras in the cash processing section were not trained on the
cash boxes, but on an office and an annex to the cash room.
Bitraj would stuff the money in a black plastic bag and
place it in his office safe, investigators said. Then before
leaving work, he would duck into the lavatory and strap the wads
of bills to his body. His nephew would drive him home.
"The bank had no system to detect if anyone was carrying
banknotes out, and some of the cameras were at an angle at which
one could not see everything," an investigator, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
PENALTY SHOOTOUT
The theft reached its peak during the World Cup in Brazil in
June and July; at one point, Bitraj smuggled out 10 million
leks, or roughly $90,000, in a single day.
Newspapers reported that he bet through Tirana bookmakers on
dozens of matches throughout the tournament, losing 20 million
leks ($180,000) on a single game when he backed Brazil to beat
Chile in regular time but they only won through on penalties.
The strain on him was mounting.
His wife, in written testimony, said he was suffering from
high blood pressure. Investigators told Reuters he was not
eating properly, could not sleep and had stopped washing
himself.
"I wonder why the guy didn't skip the country," said a
veteran insider at the central bank.
His confession sent shockwaves through the bank: 18
employees have been arrested, mainly on suspicion of negligence.
Fullani, who had won praise from the likes of the International
Monetary Fund for his handling of monetary policy during 10
years in charge, is under house arrest pending trial on charges
of abuse of office.
Bitraj himself has been charged with bank theft and faces up
to 20 years in jail. The trial is expected to begin within weeks
and a verdict could come early next year.
His tale is a cautionary one for banks the world over.
"It seems they worked on the basis of trust. And there
should be zero trust in a bank," the central bank insider said.
