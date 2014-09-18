* Fullani sacked as governor after a decade on job
* He now awaiting trial under house arrest
TIRANA, Sept 18 Parliament sacked Ardian Fullani
as Albania's central bank governor on Thursday after 10 years on
the job, responding to calls to fire him after an employee stole
713 million lek (6.58 million US dollar) in cash.
The governing coalition of Socialists and their allies ended
Fullani's career accusing him of such poor management that he
violated the ethics and damaged the interests of the bank.
Fullani was arrested two weeks ago on charges of abuse of
office for not preventing the theft. An appeals court released
him on Monday and placed him under house arrest pending a trial.
He has declared himself "absolutely innocent" of the
charges, which could land him in jail for up to seven years if
convicted, and defended his record saying the bank had denounced
the theft as a grave but isolated incident.
The thief was arrested in July and admitted he had been
stealing banknotes for four years, stuffing the boxes they were
stored in with old books. He used the cash to bet on sports
events, including the World Cup this summer.
After that, Fullani defied a public outcry and refused to
step down for five weeks until he was arrested on Sept. 5. His
lawyer has hinted that his arrest was politically motivated.
The court has slapped a gag order on Fullani and his mobile
phone has been turned off, so there has been no comment from him
on his sacking.
(1 US dollar = 108.3700 Albanian lek)
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Tom Heneghan)