TIRANA, Jan 7 Albania's year-on-year consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in December compared with 1.7 percent in 2011, the Institute of Statistics said on Monday. Month-on-month inflation 0.9 percent in December, following 0.2 percent in November. Albania CPI December November December 2011 Month-on-month 0.9 0.2 1.0 Year-on-year 2.4 2.5 1.7 Note: The Central Bank aimed to keep inflation at around 3 percent in 2012. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)