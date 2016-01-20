* Albania says to renegotiate contracts with oil companies
* Wants to impose limit on cost recovery of oil companies
* Companies only pay 50 pct profit tax after recovering
costs
* Albania is in dispute with Bankers Petroleum over tax it
says it is owed
TIRANA, Jan 20 Albania will re-negotiate its oil
output-sharing contracts with Bankers Petroleum and
other oil firms and impose a limit on their recoverable expenses
to improve tax receipts, Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri on
Wednesday.
Albania has accused corporations of understating profits
made in the country to avoid its 50 percent profit tax. The
dispute with oil firms stems from a clause in their contracts
that allows firms to pay profit tax only if they have recovered
their costs. None has paid profit tax, Gjiknuri said, only
royalties, since they report they have not recovered costs.
Canadian firm Bankers temporarily settled a dispute over
taxes after it agreed to pay in instalments $57 million, in what
Albania claims is owed for 2011, so it could gain control of its
Albanian bank accounts while it seeks a final solution through
an third-party auditor or the court.
"...We shall re-negotiate some of the current contracts,
including the biggest contract of Albania, Bankers Petroleum,"
Gjiknuri told a meeting of the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI).
Bankers Petroleum were not immediately available to comment.
"Our goal is to re-negotiate the terms, once we have settled
some contradictory or conflictive elements pertaining to the
payment of the profit tax," Gjiknuri added.
Referring to Bankers' payments, Gjiknuri said the local
agencies had worked hard to detail the real spending in the oil
industry and so help put a cap on the firms cost recovery.
In the contracts being negotiated with Royal Dutch Shell and
Israeli's Delek Group, Gjiknuri said Albania was imposing a
ceiling on costs, for the first time in Albania.
"This means that a portion of the oil, before the company
recovers the costs, will be divided for profit. The oil to be
split between the state and the private entity will flow from
the first barrel to help the state get more than now," he said.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)