TIRANA, July 26 Albania and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have set up a 136 million euro ($149.56 million)fund which together with private sector banks aims to lend up to 300 million euros to the country's under-served agriculture sector.

The division of farm land after communism fell 25 years ago into 400,000 small farmsteads alongside cheap imports, migration from rural areas to the cities and abroad, and a lack of adequate investment have prevented Albanian agriculture from generating its full potential.

The government wants the financing to turn the subsidised, subsistence farming carried out by 50 percent of the population into "an agriculture of investments and sustainable development".

The EBRD is contributing up to 100 million euros in funding and risk sharing facilities while Albania will provide 36 million over three years from its budget, the EBRD said.

Raiffeisen Bank of Albania, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania, Societe Generale Albania and ProCredit Bank Albania signed a memorandum of understanding to join the funding facility, as did two micro finance institutions - Fondi Besa and NOA.

"The contribution by the EBRD and the government of Albania will facilitate lending by the participating financial institutions of up to 180 million euros growing to a potential 300 million euros in loans to the sector in foreign and local currency," the EBRD said.

