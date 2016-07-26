TIRANA, July 26 Albania and the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development have set up a 136 million
euro ($149.56 million)fund which together with private sector
banks aims to lend up to 300 million euros to the country's
under-served agriculture sector.
The division of farm land after communism fell 25 years ago
into 400,000 small farmsteads alongside cheap imports, migration
from rural areas to the cities and abroad, and a lack of
adequate investment have prevented Albanian agriculture from
generating its full potential.
The government wants the financing to turn the subsidised,
subsistence farming carried out by 50 percent of the population
into "an agriculture of investments and sustainable
development".
The EBRD is contributing up to 100 million euros in funding
and risk sharing facilities while Albania will provide 36
million over three years from its budget, the EBRD said.
Raiffeisen Bank of Albania, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Albania,
Societe Generale Albania and ProCredit Bank Albania signed a
memorandum of understanding to join the funding facility, as did
two micro finance institutions - Fondi Besa and NOA.
"The contribution by the EBRD and the government of Albania
will facilitate lending by the participating financial
institutions of up to 180 million euros growing to a potential
300 million euros in loans to the sector in foreign and local
currency," the EBRD said.
($1 = 0.9093 euros)
