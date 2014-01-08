TIRANA Jan 8 Albania's economy shrank 2.3
percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, as output
fell in all sectors bar agriculture during a lengthy change of
government after a June election.
Output dropped by 10 percent in construction, by 4.6 percent
in manufacturing and by 3.4 percent in the trade, hotel and
restaurant sector, despite the summer tourist season.
Only agriculture grew in the June-September period, by 2.9
percent compared with the same period last year.
The Q3 contraction in gross domestic product may hurt the
Socialist-led coalition government's hopes of securing 1.2
percent growth for the year. The Socialists won a parliamentary
election in late June, but procedural rules meant they only took
power in September.
Albania's economy posted strong growth of around 6 percent
per year from 2000, albeit from a low base. But it began losing
steam with the onset of the global economic downturn in 2008 and
particularly the acute crises in neighbouring Greece and Italy.
The NATO member posted 1.7 percent growth in 2012. It is
forecasting 2.1 percent growth in 2014.
