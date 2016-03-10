* Low Albania inflation from drop in fuel, food prices
* Central bank plays down talk of deflation
* Bank ready to intervene if inflation drop continues
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, March 10 Falling fuel and food prices
caused Albania's February inflation to drop to one of its lowest
annual rates, the central bank said on Thursday, adding it
expects the impact to wear off over time.
Albania's annual consumer price inflation rate fell to 0.2
percent in February 2016, which was the lowest ever annual
inflation rate, according to the Institute of Statistics.
The central bank was more circumspect, calling it "one of
the lowest inflation rates in the last years".
The low figure caused surprise but the central bank
dismissed talk of deflation, adding "they (the figures) did not
even signal the danger of such a (deflationary) situation in the
future".
"Our preliminary conclusions suggest the inflation drop
comes from supply shocks, which mostly originate from
developments in the international markets," the Central Bank
told Reuters in written answers.
The drop in fuel prices abroad and at home had caused
inflation to drop between 0.5 and 1 percentage point and low
food prices in four of Albania's trade partners also influenced
the inflation drop during January and February, it added.
The bank did not see the inflation drop being caused by
unexpected falls in demand and consumption in this period.
"However, it is clear that the rate of economic growth and
aggregate demand remain below their potential and keep inflation
from returning to its target," the central bank said.
Albania's gross domestic product is seen having grown
between 2.5 and 3 percent in 2015, and expanding by 3.4 percent
in 2016.
With 2016 inflation around 2 percent, the bank expects it to
reach the target of 3 percent in the middle of 2018, pledging
more stimulus after cutting the rate to the record low of 1.75
percent from 6.5 percent in 2008 to spur lending and growth.
The bank said its initial reaction was that the inflation
drop would not cause it to change its forecast of a trend of
increasing inflation in the medium term.
"Should there be deviations from our earlier forecasts,
monetary policy would come into action," the bank said.
A veteran central and commercial banker told Reuters: "What
is worrying is not whether it is the lowest rate on record or
not, but the fact that it was the opposite of what everyone
expected."
(Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Keith Weir)