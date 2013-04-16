* EU's Ashton urges free and fair election in June
* Tells Albania to avoid nationalistic rhetoric
* West concerned over replacement of electoral official
By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, April 16 The European Union urged
Albania on Tuesday to restore the trust of its people in an
election in June, after the government shrugged off warnings
from the West and reshuffled the state electoral body.
Albania, a member of NATO, has yet to hold an election
deemed free and fair by international monitors in more than two
decades since its transition to democracy from the Stalinist
rule of late dictator Enver Hoxha.
The EU, which Albania wants to join, and the United States
voiced fresh concerns on Monday when Prime Minister Sali
Berisha's government replaced a member of the Central Election
Commission after the member's party quit the ruling coalition
and joined an opposition bloc ahead of the June 23 parliamentary
election.
"The European Union considers it of crucial importance that
the 2013 parliamentary elections are in line with international
and European standards," EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton told reporters on the second leg of a tour of the Western
Balkans.
"This will be a test of the smooth functioning of the
country's democratic institutions and progress on the European
Union path," she said.
Political polarisation, concerns over Albanian democracy and
the slow pace of reform have stalled Albania's bid to join the
EU. The young democracy is still prone to violence and
instability.
Unlike much of the region, popular support in Albania for EU
accession remains high, despite the economic woes of
neighbouring Greece and Italy, where some one million Albanian
migrants work to send money home.
Remittances have dropped, halving economic growth rates.
"We need to see a solid track record of reform, especially
in tackling corruption and organised crime, as stated
repeatedly," Ashton said.
She echoed calls from the United States and Germany earlier
in the year for Albania to avoid the "use of nationalistic
rhetoric", which the West fears could whip up passions in the
volatile Balkans, especially among ethnic Albanian minorities in
Serbia and Macedonia.
"Albania needs to continue its traditional role of honest
and constructive regional player," Ashton said. "We need your
support in our continuing efforts to stabilise the region and
help it move forward." she added.
(Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Matt Robinson and
Michael Roddy)