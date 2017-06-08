By Benet Koleka
TIRANA, June 8 Albania's two main parties,
campaigning for June 25 elections, are asking voters to empower
them to rule alone - in the hope of ditching the uneasy partner
they have each governed with in turn during the last eight
years.
Neither the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama nor
the Democrats of Lulzim Basha managed in 2013 and 2009 elections
to win the 70 seats needed for a parliamentary majority.
The Socialist Integration Movement (SIM) party of Ilir Meta
became the unavoidable king-maker, first in alliance with the
Democrats and later jumping ship to govern with the Socialists.
Rama and Basha thrashed out a deal in May agreeing to work
on constitutional and electoral reform and back Albania's EU bid
with one voice, but have not been clear if that means any form
of government coalition.
Now Rama is appealing to voters to give him a big enough
mandate to rule alone, without "someone ... who grabs the
steering wheel and moves it at whim".
"We could open talks with the EU and boost the economy but
we need a strong team to work for the country, not to suck blood
for their party," Rama said on the campaign trail on Thursday.
Basha, in a speech this week, called Meta "the Merchant of
Venice", suggesting he had exacted too high a price for his
political support.
Meta was elected president, a largely ceremonial job, by the
Socialists and his own lawmakers in May.
Polls have so far suggested the Socialists would win most
votes, trailed by the Democrats and SIM. But it is not clear
they could form a government on their own.
Meta told an interviewer Rama was trying to win votes "by
making SIM the scapegoat".
"We must not let an adventurer risk the future of Albania,"
Meta said.
