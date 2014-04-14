* Albania gets boost from revised S&P outlook
* Clinched IMF loan deal in February
TIRANA, April 14 Albania will tap international
markets next year when its five-year Eurobond matures, Finance
Minister Shkelqim Cani said in comments published on Monday.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised Albania's outlook to
stable from negative last week and affirmed its B credit rating
following the Balkan country's new 331 million euro ($460
million) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, agreed
in February.
"Understandably, next year we shall go to the international
markets for real because the Eurobond matures next year," Cani
told the Albanian-language service of Voice of America in
Washington.
"... and understandably (we) cannot enter the international
markets without being prepared, so Standard & Poor's statement
is a confirmation that we are improving the indicators related
to borrowing on international markets," he said.
Albania borrowed 300 million euros in its debut Eurobond in
October 2010 at a rate of 7.5 percent.
A senior finance official told a background briefing that
the ministry was looking at options for the Eurobond, including
whether to borrow in dollars.
($1 = 0.7201 euros)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Matt Robinson and Susan
Fenton)