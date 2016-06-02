TIRANA, June 2 The European Union urged
Albania's political parties to move quickly to implement delayed
reforms of the country's judiciary so that it can move towards
starting accession talks.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn, encouraged by a
meeting on Monday of Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition
leader Lulzim Basha, called on them to strike a compromise.
The main parties have made little progress since Hahn's last
visit on March 30, the promised deadline for agreeing the
reforms intended to remove corrupt judges appointed by
politicians.
Both sides have accused the other of standing in the way of
reforms because they would expose their own corrupt practices.
The opposition has also expressed doubts about whether the
reforms would guarantee the independence of the courts and the
prosecutors.
Hahn told the government and the opposition in March the
package must pass by June so he would be able to give EU member
states a positive report later this year.
"Now, it is important to go the last mile and ensure the
two-thirds majority (in parliament) needed for the respective
constitutional changes," Hahn said in a statement released in
Tirana.
"Therefore, I urge all parties including the opposition to
place the interest of their country and citizens above their
individual interests and find compromises on the outstanding
political issues," he added.
The reform package, prepared with local, EU and U.S.
expertise, aims to remove corrupt judges after vetting them and
then to create an independent judiciary.
"The coming days will be decisive whether Albania will
advance in the Euro-championship or stay in the group stage,"
Hahn said in a figurative reference to Albania's soccer team
qualification for the first time ever to the Euro Championship
finals in France in June.
However, a senior Albanian government official told Reuters
on Wednesday rewriting the constitution to accommodate the
package might stretch beyond June and should be done carefully.
