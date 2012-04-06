* Over 500,000 Albanian migrants in Greece
* After years spent abroad, crisis forcing them home
* Children raised in Greece, returning to foreign land
* Migrants facing growing problems over papers
By Benet Koleka and Renee Maltezou
TIRANA/ATHENS, April 6 Artur Metaj made his
first drachmas in 1991 selling Bermuda shorts to U.S. soldiers
stationed in the Greek capital, Athens. Greece offered Albanians
like Metaj their first taste of capitalism after the collapse of
four decades of Communist rule.
Metaj opened a hair salon, hired 14 people and was joined in
Greece by an estimated 500,000 or more Albanians sending money
home from Albania's southern neighbour in the form of
remittances - long a staple of the Albanian economy. But after
the Greek debt crisis broke in 2009, Metaj's generous tips
started to dry up, and his regular clients asked for credit.
As the world watches Greeks try to cope with rising
unemployment, tax hikes and plummeting salaries, a silent
community of hundreds of thousands of Albanians - 60 percent of
the migrant workforce in Greece - is weighing up its future.
Many face a stark choice: return to the impoverished country
they left behind and try to start anew, or stick it out and face
the threat of drifting into illegality in the crisis-hit country
they made home.
When a thief put a sledgehammer through Metaj's shop window,
he resolved to leave. He returned to Albania in December, with
his wife and young daughter, and just enough savings to open a
modest new salon in the capital, Tirana.
"It looks like there's no money left," he said of Greece.
"It all dried up."
Many thousands of Albanians have made the journey home,
seeking the security of family networks but bringing with them
children born and raised abroad for whom Albania is a strange
land.
With the crisis in Greece and Italy - another hotspot for
Albanian migrants - showing no sign of abating soon, questions
are being asked about the wisdom of Albania relying so much on
remittances to support growth, and whether a wave of returning
migrants could be a boon or a burden.
"HIGH AND DRY"
"The (Greek) crisis has hit hardest the economic sectors
where migrants are largely employed," said Anna Triandafyllidou,
a senior research fellow at the ELIAMEP think tank in Athens,
who has studied the impact of the crisis on migrants.
The construction sector, where many Albanians make their
start, has culled almost half its workforce, down to just
240,000 last year from around 400,000 in 2008.
The number of migrant residence permits issued has fallen by
20 percent annually since the crisis began, Triandafyllidou
said.
Migrants can lose their legal status if they are jobless for
long periods. Many are forced to accept work for lower pay or
without social security benefits.
"What many migrants suffer from now is 'de-legalisation',
which is tragic," said Triandafyllidou.
"People who have been here for more than 10 years, just
because their stay was interrupted or they didn't manage to get
their 10-year permit in time are left high and dry," she said.
On Thursday, Greek police said a 38-year-old Albanian man
killed himself when he jumped from the roof of a building in the
southern island of Crete.
The motive was not known, but a police official who declined
to be named said the Albanian father of two had been living in
Greece for 15 years, and had recently been looking for work in
Albania, without success.
It came a day after a Greek pensioner shot himself in the
head outside parliament, leaving hand-written notes saying he
would rather die than scavenge for food.
With an official unemployment rate of around 13.4 percent,
Albania is poorly placed to absorb returning migrants looking
for work.
The country is one of Europe's poorest, suffering from the
ripple effect of the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone and
particularly its main trading partners and investors, Greece and
Italy.
Remittances from Albanians working abroad have halved since
2007, when 951 million euros ($1.27 billion) accounted for 10
percent of Albania's gross domestic product (GDP).
CONSTRUCTION SECTOR COLLAPSE
Reliable figures are hard to come by, but Albanian officials
estimate that some 15 percent of the legal Albanian migrant
community in Greece and the estimated 250,000 illegal migrants
has returned to Albania.
Bank deposits in Albania rose 717 million euros between
January 2011 and January 2012. A large part of that money is
believed to be from migrants bringing their savings home.
"They were smart - they moved deposits first, then other
property, and now are coming themselves for a new life," said
former Albanian deputy finance minister Florian Mima.
But they face an uncertain future.
"Here I get 800 Leks per day (about 5 euros), which is what
I was paid per hour in Greece," said Florenca Sulollari, who
found work on a textile factory line in her native Korce last
year after losing a similar job in Greece.
Greece's troubles followed her. The textile industry once
boomed thanks to orders from Greece but is now struggling to
stay afloat.
Greek companies account for more than 40 percent of foreign
investment in Albania, but the Greit Sh.p.k company that
Sulollari works for has cut back its workforce to 67 from 350 in
2006 as orders from Greece evaporate.
"Under stress," replied the company's Greek owner, Panajotis
Kaglatzis, when asked how he was faring. "I'm fighting here, and
I'm not sure I'll get the money."
At the Kapshtica border crossing on a warm day in March,
customs chief Artan Zaimi said 57 families had left Greece
through his crossing since January, after 170 in 2011. "Since
July 2011, the numbers have doubled," he said.
Some had brought pizza or bread ovens, tractors and tools
with them to start businesses, Zaimi told Reuters.
"Most of the equipment has been donated by their Greek
employers," he said. "Some bring their business first, and their
family later."
"LIKE FOREIGNERS"
Thirty-three-year-old Bledjan Lime had all his family's
belongings in the back of a white minivan, returning to Albania
after 20 years in Greece.
Tired, sweating and groping for words, Lime said he did not
know what he would do for work. He was hopeful for his
four-year-old daughter, Kemili, whom he and his wife had raised
to speak Albanian unlike many Albanian children born in Greece.
"The children also felt the stress, and the racism," said
Elda Uzhuri.
Uzhuri returned when her husband could no longer find
construction work and Greeks started cutting back on household
help, such as babysitters or carers for the elderly.
"There they were Albanians," she said of her 13 and
11-year-old boys, "here they are seen as Greeks. Until they
stabilise, they will feel like foreigners in both places."
Albanian politicians have played down the impact of the wave
of returning migrants on the Albanian economy.
"I am absolutely convinced that Albania can hold all the
migrants if they decide to return," said Mima, the former deputy
finance minister who sits on parliament's economy committee.
"To return to Albania with a full bank account and your head
full of ideas? The land is there!" he told Reuters. "Agriculture
will absorb this labour."
But relatively low wages and high prices will deter others,
said Fatmir Memaj, deputy dean of the Tirana Economics Faculty
who has studied migrant issues.
He said the drop in remittances and strain on the economy
could well force Albania to rethink its economic model away from
reliance on the huge diaspora working abroad.
Putting the finishing touches to his new Tirana salon,
Arthuros Styling, Metaj is realistic about the future.
"Here you can't earn as much money as over there, but there
are fewer expenses," he said. "Both there and here, hard work is
not appreciated. Everyone tells you to take it easy."