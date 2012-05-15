TIRANA May 15 Albania's Energy Ministry has invited Austria's Verbund and EVN and a venture led by France's CNR to take part in the sale of four small but profitable hydro power plants in early June.

A review board headed by Energy Minister Nasip Naço invited the three after ruling they met the criteria, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"We expect expressions of interest on the privatization of the Bistrica 1 and Bistrica 2 hydro power stations until June 4, 2012 and for the Ulëz Shkopet until June 6, 2012," the Energy Ministry added in a statement.

It will be the second showdown between the Austrians and the French - the Compagnie Nationale du Rhone (CNR) is controlled by French utility company Suez LYOE.PA - over an Albanian project.

In 2008, Verbund and EVN won a tender to build a plant on the Drin River at Ashta with capacity of 48 MW and annual production capacity of 230 GWH. It will come online next year.

The hydro power plants of Ulëz and Shkopet, built in 1957 in a cascade sequence on the Mat River in northern Albania, carried the names Karl Marx and Frederick Engels under communist rule.

Ulez has a capacity of 25.2 MW with yearly generation of 110 GWh. Operating downstream from Ulez since 1963, Shkopet has a total capacity of 24 MW and generates 90 GWh annually.

The Bistrica 1 and Bistrica 2 have been in operation since 1963 and 1965 in the southern area of Sarande on the border with Greece. Bistrica 1 has a theoretical capacity of 22.5 MW for an average yearly generation of 135 GWh.

Bistrica 2 has an installed capacity of 5 MW and the average yearly generation amounts to 36 GWh. The electrical and mechanical equipment of both Bistrica 1 and Bistrica 2 have been rehabilitated by Germany's Siemens thanks to German funding.