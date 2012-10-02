TIRANA Oct 2 The International Monetary Fund
has told Albania to use the proceeds from a planned sale of oil
and gas rights to reduce its government debt, which it said has
risen to levels that could pose risks to economic stability.
Albania, which meets the IMF on a consultation-only basis,
has been keeping its public debt just below 60 percent of gross
domestic produce, a limit set by Albanian law, although it has
continued to raise public sector wages and pensions.
"Albania's high public debt carries macroeconomic and fiscal
risks. Tackling it requires a credible commitment to a medium-
term fiscal consolidation path," Nadeem Ilahi, the IMF's mission
chief to Albania, told a news conference on Tuesday.
Unlike other Balkan countries, Albania has avoided a
recession, but the aftershocks of the financial crisis are
slowing growth "and exacerbating domestic and external
vulnerabilities", the IMF said.
Ilahi said the 2013 budget should target an unchanged debt
to GDP ratio, which "would require raising revenues and reducing
current spending, while supporting capital and targeted social
spending".
Albania has received an offer of 850 million euros ($1.1
billion) from Vetro Energy, a little known U.S.-based firm, to
buy its state-owned oil firm and the rights to oil and gas
reserves for 25 years.
"Receipts from privatisation of natural resource wealth
should be utilized primarily to lower debt but also to clear
unpaid government bills," Ilahi said.
While admitting that Albania's public debt was the highest
in the Balkans at 801 billion Albanian leks ($7.4 billion),
Albanian Finance Minister Ridvan Bode said it was the least
"damaging and dangerous", because it was funded by domestic
instruments and development loans with low interest rates.
Since the onset of the global financial and economic crisis
in 2008, Albania's public debt has grown by just 3 to 4 percent
while neighbouring economies have doubled their debt, Bode said
at the news conference.
While the government needs to be alert to the danger posed
by government debt, "the risk should be taken with some reserve
to give ourselves the chance to support the agenda of economic
growth", Bode said.
The IMF kept its forecast for Albania's economic growth
unchanged for 2012 at 0.5 percent but revised its estimate for
2013 down to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent.
"Risks to the outlook are mostly on the downside, as the
economy remains vulnerable to external risks, particularly from
the euro area crisis," Ilahi said.
He said the IMF's forecast did not include the use of
privatisation proceeds. "It is our belief that the way these
receipts are spent will influence how the economy recovers."
Bode revised the government target of 4.3 percent growth for
this year down to 3 percent. The economy contracted 0.2 percent
in the first quarter.