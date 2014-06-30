* IMF releases second tranche of Albania loan
TIRANA, June 30 The International Monetary Fund
approved the second tranche of a 334.4 million-euro ($456.14
million) loan to Albania on Monday after the Balkan state met
all its targets for the end of March, said an IMF statement from
Washington.
Albania can now withdraw a second tranche of about 26.7
million euros, bringing the total made available to Albania
under the arrangement to 53.3 million euros, the IMF said.
The approval came a few days after the European Union gave
Albania candidate status, setting it on the long road to
membership five years after it applied.
"All end-March 2014 performance criteria were met, and good
progress has been made with respect to the applicable structural
benchmarks. The economy is showing tentative signs of recovery
in 2014, boosted by a pickup in exports, but output remains
below potential," the statement said.
($1 = 0.7331 euros)
(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Larry King)