By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, March 17 Albania's economy could grow 3 percent in 2015 and work to reform the budget-busting electricity sector should be continued, an International Monetary Fund official said on Tuesday.

The IMF, which gave Albania $457.1 million dollars in February last year in a 36-month programme to back reforms, meet its external financing needs and help the economy grow, will decide on delivering a tranche of $39.64 million in mid-2015.

"Essentially ... economic growth continues to inch upwards, we are seeing a moderate recovery in this year, and we do see a 3 percent target as achievable," Nadeem Ilahi, the IMF team leader told reporters after a two-week review of its programme.

Growth could suffer from flooding that damaged agriculture and a slowdown in the oil sector, but a recovery in demand, lower interest rates and credit growth showed "the recovery should be as we had been expecting earlier", Ilahi said.

Both the government and the IMF expect growth in 2014 to have been 2.1 percent after the Balkan state grew 1.4 percent in 2013. Albania is targeting 3 percent growth for 2015 and expects figures for last year to be finalised in April.

However, the economy remained below its potential, he said.

Reforms in the electricity sector, for many years a source of fiscal risk for the budget, had brought about "an improvement in the distribution of losses, an adjustment in tariffs, and essentially a sense that theft has gone down".

"So, things seem to be on the right track on this and we encourage the government to keep pursuing this in the period ahead," Ilahi said.

Credit growth, Ilahi said, is recovering but it remains low.

"High non-performing loans put a drag on the ability of banks to lend to the private sector," he said of non performing loans accounting for 22.8 percent of total lending.

"We support a coordinated approach between the government and the Bank of Albania to address this longstanding issue, and we expect that this would help towards improving the credit environment in the economy," he added. ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Editing by Alison Williams)