TIRANA, June 8 Annual Albanian consumer price inflation edged higher in May but prices fell again on a monthly basis, data from the Institute of Statistics showed on Monday. The annual rise in CPI resulted from price hikes in education services, alcoholic drinks and tobacco, communication and foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages. On a monthly basis, the biggest drop in prices came from the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, while the biggest monthly rise was in transport due to higher fuel prices. Albanian Prices May 2015 April 2015 May 2014 Month-on-month -1.8 -0.5 -1.1 Year-on-year 1.8 2.3 1.6 Note: The Bank of Albania, the central bank, targets an inflation rate of 3 percent for 2015. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Gareth Jones)