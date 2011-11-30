Albanian Royal Leka Zogu I (L) shakes hands with Hungarian President Ferenc Madl during their meeting in Tirana March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Arben Celi/Files

TIRANA Leka Zogu, son of Albania's former King Zog who unsuccessfully tried to restore the monarchy after the fall of communism in 1991, died on Wednesday aged 72, the government said.

Health Minister Petrit Vasili said he died of a heart attack.

Leka was born two days before the Italian invasion of Albania in 1939 that forced his father to flee the country. He spent most of his life in exile, living in Egypt, Britain, Sweden, Spain and other countries.

Having agitated for the end to the Stalinist rule of Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha, Leka was denied entry to Albania in 1993 by the Balkan country's first democratically elected government.

He eventually won the right to a referendum on restoring the monarchy in 1997 and was warmly welcomed by Albanians on his return.

The referendum, however, failed, and the tall, thin Leka turned out in military fatigues with grenades hanging from his chest to lead a protest at the central election commission, alleging fraud.

Leka had called for uniting ethnic Albanians across the Balkans in one state -- unnerving the West -- and when his campaign turned violent he was ushered out of the country.

He returned for good from South Africa in 2002, throwing his weight behind Albania's pro-monarchist parties.

He is survived by his son, also named Leka, a graduate of Britain's Sandhurst military academy who now works in the Albanian foreign ministry.

(Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Matt Robinson and Paul Casciato)