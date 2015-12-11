* Albania, Macedonia to build power line

* Albania to get connected to Bulgaria, Serbia

TIRANA Dec 11 Albania and Macedonia are planning to build a 400 kV transmission line between the two countries in 2017 and have it up and running by 2018 to improve their supply network and energy security, their energy ministers said on Friday.

The link will help Albania's network connect through Macedonia to Bulgaria and Serbia and, in the future, those countries will also gain access to the Western European market via Italy thanks to an underwater cable from Albania, Albanian Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri said.

Meeting in Macedonia's town of Struga near the Albanian border, Gjiknuri and Macedonian Energy Minister Bekim Neziri agreed on joint energy policies and energy resources leading to sustainable development.

"The project is going forward with the same speed on both sides of the border ... The funding has been secured by both states so the project just needs the time to get completed," Gjiknuri said in a statement released in Tirana.

The 400 kV line from Albania's central town of Elbasan to Bitola in Macedonia will cost a total of 107 million euros ($117.57 million), Albanian government sources said.

In Albania, the project includes the aerial 70-kms line to the Macedonian border, the expansion of two sub-stations in Elbasan and Fier on the Adriatic coast and a new aerial line between them.

($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jane Merriman)