* Ex-minister of labour charged with embezzlement

* Albania is under pressure from EU to fight corruption

TIRANA Jan 31 An Albanian court ruled on Sunday that Spiro Ksera, a former labour minister of labour in the previous Democratic Party government, should await trial in jail on charges of embezzlement.

The ruling comes as the Balkan nation and NATO member hopes to gain full membership of the European Union. The EU has asked Albania to step up its fight against corruption.

The case against Ksera over embezzling 30 million leke ($235,886.15) comes as Albania is trying to revamp its justice system to root out corruption and make the judiciary more independent, and capable of prosecuting alleged corruption by the government officials and organised crime.

Prosecutor Ndini Tavani said Ksera, a representative of the ethnic Greek minority, had insisted on preparing and paying for activities which had never happened. Reports said those included events to help the Roma and other minorities.

Ksera's lawyer Genc Gjokutaj said his client declared himself innocent of the charges, and said he would appeal his arrest in prison. One of his aides will also await trial on similar charges in jail. Three are still on the run.

($ = 127.1800 leke) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Louise Heavens)