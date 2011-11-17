TIRANA Nov 17 Albania's government and the opposition agreed on Thursday to work together on electoral reform after a lengthy dispute over alleged fraud had stalled the country's drive to join the European Union.

The opposition Socialist Party had accused the Democratic Party of Prime Minister Sali Berisha of manipulating votes in the last election - an accusation it denied - and had refused to participate in parliament.

After strong pressure from the EU and the United States, the two parties agreed to work together on an electoral reform which will incorporate around 50 recommendations by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

They also agreed that major laws, which require cross-party consensus, could be passed by a three-fifths majority.

"These developments ... constitute decisive steps towards the normalisation of political relations in the country and are expected to mark the end of the political stalemate," the EU's Enlargement Commissioner tefan Füle said.

Because of the dispute, Albania had been rejected twice for the status of EU candidate, which requires there to be a functioning democracy.

"These are important elements of Albania's renewed efforts to move ahead on key reforms and to fulfil the twelve key priorities set out in the 2010 Commission Opinion on the country's EU membership application," Fule added. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Myra MacDonald)